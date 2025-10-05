Noem, Pritzker Clash After Agents' Shooting in Chicago

A day after Border Patrol agents shot a woman in her car in Chicago, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem justified President Trump's deployment of 300 National Guard troops by calling the city "a war zone." Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois answered Noem on Sunday, saying on CNN's State of the Union that the administration is driving the crisis and that it's the federal agents sent to Chicago who "are making it a war zone," the Guardian reports. Federal prosecutors said Sunday that the woman has been charged. Developments include: