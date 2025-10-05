US  | 
Chicago

Noem, Pritzker Clash After Agents' Shooting in Chicago

Secretary says mayor wants criminals to invade, while governor says administration is making things worse
Posted Oct 5, 2025 3:30 PM CDT
After Agents Shoot Woman, Pritzker, Noem Argue 'War Zone'
Protestors chant in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago, on Saturday after protesters Border Patrol shot a woman in the area.   (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A day after Border Patrol agents shot a woman in her car in Chicago, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem justified President Trump's deployment of 300 National Guard troops by calling the city "a war zone." Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois answered Noem on Sunday, saying on CNN's State of the Union that the administration is driving the crisis and that it's the federal agents sent to Chicago who "are making it a war zone," the Guardian reports. Federal prosecutors said Sunday that the woman has been charged. Developments include:

  • Shooting by agents: A woman was shot while at the wheel on Saturday in Brighton Park, which a Homeland Security spokeswoman said happened after agents on patrol were "rammed by cars." When agents found the driver had a semi-automatic weapon, they fired "defensive shots," the spokeswoman said, per WBEZ, which said it could not verify the government's account. A crowd of protesters then gathered. The alderwoman for the area, Julia Ramirez, called the federal agents' actions "pure escalation," adding, "It doesn't seem like things are calming down." DHS said the wounded woman drove herself to a hospital. But a Fire Department spokesperson said she was found near the scene and taken to a hospital in fair condition.
  • Charges: Federal prosecutors said Sunday that the woman who was shot, along with another motorist, has been been charged with using a vehicle to "assault, impede, and interfere with the work of federal agents." Despite the DHS account, the criminal complaints don't mention either Chicago driver having a weapon, per the New York Times.

  • Apartment raid: Pritzker has called for an investigation of a raid on an apartment building last week in the largely Black South Shore neighborhood, which lately has had migrants seeking asylum moving in. Agents using unmarked trucks surrounded the five-story building, according to bystander videos and NewsNation, which was invited to observe the raid. Agents also "rappelled from Black Hawk helicopters," per NewsNation. Agents then went door to door, woke up residents and used zip ties to restrain them, including parents and children, per the AP. Rodrick Johnson, 67, was detained for hours after agents broke through his door and placed him in zip ties. "I asked if they had a warrant, and I asked for a lawyer," Johnson, who's a US citizen, told the Chicago Sun-Times. "They never brought one."
  • Noem: The secretary criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in an appearance Sunday on Fox News for opposing Trump's deployment and ICE raids. "His city is a war zone and he's lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people's lives," Noem said.
  • Pritzker: Federal agents are "just picking up people who are brown and Black and then checking their credentials," the governor said Sunday. He added, "They need to get out of Chicago if they're not going to focus on the worst of the worst, which is what the president said they were going to do."

