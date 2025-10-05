For the First Time in Syria, 'the Ballot Box Truly Rules'

Syria held its first parliamentary elections on Sunday, nearly a year after a rebel-led offensive unseated longtime autocratic leader Bashar Assad. The People's Assembly will be tasked with passing a new elections law and constitution as the country moves through its post-Assad political transition after more than a decade of civil war, the AP reports. Across the country, security forces were deployed around polling stations. Inside, electoral college members entered polling booths to fill out their ballot papers with lists of names that were then placed in a sealed box until they were pulled out and counted in front of candidates, journalists, and observers from the Syrian bar association. Interim authorities say a popular vote is impossible now due to the displacement of citizens and the loss of documents.