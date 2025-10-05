2 Killed, 14 Wounded in Tourist Area by Crossfire

A festive night in a downtown tourist district was shattered by gunfire late Saturday, when a gun battle erupted that left two people dead and 14 injured in Alabama. Two shooters fired at each other in the middle of a crowded area about 11:30pm in Montgomery, Police Chief James Graboys said, per USA Today. The shooters, he said, "did not care about the people around them when they did it." Three of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning, the AP reports.