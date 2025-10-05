2 Killed, 14 Wounded in Tourist Area by Crossfire

A festive night in a downtown tourist district was shattered by gunfire late Saturday, when a gun battle erupted that left two people dead and 14 injured in Alabama. Two shooters fired at each other in the middle of a crowded area about 11:30pm in Montgomery, Police Chief James Graboys said, per USA Today. The shooters, he said, "did not care about the people around them when they did it." Three of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning, the AP reports.
The shooting took place as the city was hosting thousands of visitors for the Tuskegee University-Morehouse College football game. Montgomery had just launched new downtown attractions, including a Ferris wheel, per USA Today. Mayor Steven Reed noted that police were patrolling the area nearby when the shooting occurred. "Thousands of people have been in the city this weekend, and it only took one or two to change the entire outcome," he said. State and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting the Montgomery police with the investigation.