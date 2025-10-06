France's 3rd PM of the Year Resigns

France's new prime minister, known to greet people with head butts , resigned on Monday after less than a month on the job, plunging the government into deeper uncertainty. Sébastien Lecornu called it quits just hours before his first cabinet meeting, following fierce criticism over his new government lineup, which largely mirrored the previous administration ousted weeks earlier, per the Guardian . Ten of 15 ministers hailed from President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party, per CNN . Lecornu, the country's third PM in a year, suggested in a brief speech that entrenched opposition parties unwilling to compromise were to blame for the impasse, accusing them of clinging to "partisan appetites" despite none holding a parliamentary majority.

The outgoing prime minister pointed to his pledge to avoid using article 49.3—a constitutional tool to force legislation through parliament—as a significant break from the past. Opposition parties didn't buy it, calling his cabinet a step backward rather than a "profound break" with the François Bayrou era, which ended in September amid budget turmoil. Macron, who accepted Lecornu's resignation, now faces calls from far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella and others to dissolve parliament and trigger a new election, with rivals sensing an opportunity to gain ground in a deeply divided legislature.

Macron's critics say his grip on the government remains too tight, with longtime loyalists in key positions. Economy minister Roland Lescure and returning veteran Bruno Le Maire, now defense minister, are seen as evidence of business as usual. As parties across the spectrum weighed a no-confidence vote, Lecornu appears to have jumped before he could be pushed. Meanwhile, France is running out of time to approve a budget in a parliament where no bloc commands a majority.