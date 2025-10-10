Duffy: Air Traffic Controllers Who Call in Sick Risk Firing

Even though the US has a stark shortage of air traffic controllers, any who call in sick instead of working without a paycheck during the federal government shutdown risk being fired, the nation's transportation secretary warned. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he understands the controllers' frustrations and worries, the AP reports. But during an appearance Thursday on Fox Business, Duffy said that by calling in sick they are causing major disruptions to air traffic that won't be tolerated.

"If we have some of our staff that aren't dedicated like we need, we'll let them go," Duffy said, noting that more than 90% of controllers have been showing up to work during the shutdown. Those who don't, he said, "can create this massive disruption. And that's what you're seeing rippling through our skies today." Airports across the country have experienced delays this week because of a shortage of controllers, more than half of which Duffy attributed to work no-shows. The worst problems have come at smaller airports in Burbank, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, but there have also been delays at major hubs in Newark, New Jersey, Chicago, Denver, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Federal Aviation Administration has a critical shortage of controllers. The National Association of Air Traffic Controllers has also stressed that members need to keep working during the shutdown. "NATCA does not condone a coordinated activity that disrupts the national airspace system or damages our reputation," the union's Mick Devine said in a video to members. "Such actions are illegal." Like other affected federal workers, controllers are worried about how they will pay their bills when they aren't being paid. Duffy and the union's president have acknowledged the unfairness of their situation. NATCA President Nick Daniels said controllers might have to take time off to work a second job just to make ends meet during the shutdown.