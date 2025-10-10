Matlock Actor David Del Rio Fired After Alleged Assault

Co-star Leah Lewis reportedly made the complaint
Posted Oct 10, 2025 3:55 PM CDT
David Del Rio poses for a portrait to promote "Matlock" during the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif.   (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

David Del Rio, a regular on the CBS legal drama Matlock, has been dismissed from the show after being accused of sexually assaulting fellow cast member Leah Lewis, reports Deadline. The alleged incident took place in Lewis' trailer on Sept. 26, and Del Rio was removed from the set on Oct. 2, the same day the assault was reported, according to the outlet. The New York Times reports that the dismissal followed an investigation.

Lewis has not spoken publicly about the incident but shared a message on Instagram thanking supporters and emphasizing resilience. Del Rio has not made any public statements. His wife, actress Katherine Del Rio, briefly posted—and deleted—an Instagram story that disparaged Lewis, according to Deadline.

Matlock is a reboot of the classic series of the same name, and the new version stars Kathy Bates, per People. Del Rio played Billy Martinez, a first-year lawyer, and he will be written out of the show. Season 2 premieres on Sunday.

