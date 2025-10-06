The Supreme Court Is Back, and the Stakes Are Huge

It's the first Monday in October, which means the Supreme Court gets back to work. This year, the overriding question is how much leeway the court will give President Trump as he flexes presidential authority. Justices are set to issue definitive rulings on major Trump policies—ranging from the legality of his tariffs to his push for greater control over independent federal agencies—that have so far been addressed mainly through temporary, emergency decisions, report the Washington Post and the AP. Details: