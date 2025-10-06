Instructor Falls to Death on Student's First Skydive

Another skydiving excursion has ended in tragedy after an instructor became separated from his student mid-air and crashed to his death in Nashville on Saturday. It's unclear how the separation occurred. The website for Go Skydive Nashville, the company operating the jump out of John C. Tune Airport, notes the instructor wears a main parachute and a reserve parachute, while the student wears "a specially-designed tandem skydiving harness that securely attaches you to your instructor," per NBC News . Police said the 35-year-old instructor was believed to have fallen without a parachute. He was found dead off Ashland City Highway, northwest of downtown Nashville, per the New York Times .

The student, who was on his first jump, was found with an open parachute in a tree off the same highway, where he was stranded for hours. He suffered only minor injuries, according to the Nashville Fire Department. The identities of those involved have not been released, pending notification of family members. Three other skydivers on the same flight landed safely, police said. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the episode, but has yet to offer public comment. Go Skydive Nashville stated it is cooperating with authorities and reaffirmed its commitment to safety and professionalism. Nonetheless, a passerby said the rescued student told him that "it was his first jump, and it was going to be his last," per the Times.