Supreme Court Says No to Laura Loomer

The Supreme Court has declined to hear Laura Loomer's case against Facebook and X, ending her fourth attempt to sue the social media platforms that banned her during her congressional campaigns. Loomer, a prominent far-right activist, was banned from Twitter, now X, in 2018 for "hateful" behavior, and from Facebook in 2019 for violating policies against promoting violence and hate. She accused the companies of conspiring with advertisers to exclude her, thereby derailing her 2020 and 2022 congressional bids in Florida, per USA Today . She argued that social media access was especially vital during the pandemic, as COVID restrictions hampered traditional campaigning.

A federal court in California dismissed her complaint, which tried to use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as its legal backbone, in 2023. The court noted X Corp. and Facebook-owner Meta are shielded from liability for content moderation decisions under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, reports the Hill. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision, calling Loomer's theory unsupported. Both X and Meta declined to respond to Loomer's appeal at the Supreme Court, signaling they "did not take it seriously," per CNN. Loomer's Twitter account was reinstated in 2022 after Elon Musk acquired the company. She now counts more than 1.8 million followers.