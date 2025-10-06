Aquarium Gives Canada an Ultimatum on Whales

Marineland, the beleaguered Niagara Falls, Ontario amusement park, has issued a stark ultimatum to Canada's government: Pony up cash or watch 30 beluga whales face euthanasia. The park's warning follows the nation's fisheries minister blocking of Marineland's attempt to ship the whales to a Chinese theme park, citing concerns about the animals' ongoing captivity and public display. Home to thousands of animals over nearly 1,000 acres, Marineland is under intense scrutiny for claims of poor animal welfare, the Guardian reports.

The park, which includes a zoo and aquarium, skipped opening its gates this summer and is preparing for a sale after years of dwindling attendance and rising controversy. Since 2019, 20 whales—mostly belugas—have died there. Animal advocates have long called for Marineland's remaining belugas to be sent to a sanctuary, but options are few. Marineland says its finances are so dire that it can't properly care for the whales and claims it will have no choice but to euthanize them if the federal government doesn't approve emergency funding or reverse the export ban by Tuesday. Animal rights groups argue that Marineland owes the whales better after decades of profit and should fund their care with proceeds from any eventual land sale.

Camille Labchuk, of the organization Animal Justice, said the crisis is "the product of decades of neglect and cruelty" and called the ultimatum "reprehensible." Marineland has said such groups have used any death of an animal "as propaganda" for fundraising. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province may intervene, hinting at even seizing the whales to protect them, per CP24. He also suggested alternatives. "What we can do is not just going to China, we can look at other areas that will take these whales," Ford said. "We don't have to move all 30 in one shot. A couple here, a couple there."