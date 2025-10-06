Loomer Finds New Targets Among Trump's Allies

Laura Loomer, known as a fierce defender of President Trump's agenda, is now setting her sights on fellow MAGA figures—igniting new battles within the movement she has championed. Her attacks are unsettling allies and reshaping the dynamics inside Trump's inner circle, the Wall Street Journal reports. Loomer's targets include former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who she said is being influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom she accuses of financial misconduct. Loomer's influence stems in part from her social media reach and her podcast, Loomer Unleashed, as well as direct lines to Trump himself.

But her aggressive tactics, including public campaigns against administration and national security officials, have frustrated some inside the White House, who are now scrutinizing Loomer's motives and connections. Her recent feuds reflect broader rifts in Trump's orbit, as some allies distance themselves from Israel and embrace conspiracy theories. Even so, Loomer continues to leverage her platform to assert her version of "America First," while fending off accusations of being paid for her attacks. "They can attack me all they want, I'm more America First than them," Loomer said in an interview, per the Journal. She's never had an official role in the Trump administration but is funded by like-minded donors.