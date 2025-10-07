Border Patrol Agent Taunted Woman, Then Shot Her: Lawyer

A federal court in Chicago heard new claims Monday regarding the shooting of Marimar Martinez, a 30-year-old woman allegedly shot by Border Patrol agents in Brighton Park over the weekend. Martinez's attorney, Christopher Parente, stated that body-camera footage captures an agent saying "Do something, b----" before shooting Martinez five times, disputing the official account that she was trying to ram officers with her car, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The incident, which happened Saturday on Kedzie Avenue near 39th Street, led to felony assault charges against Martinez and another defendant, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, 21. Both were released pending trial, as the judge cited their lack of criminal history and strong community ties. Prosecutors contend the pair, who do not appear to know each other according to ABC 7, separately pursued agents aggressively for up to 30 minutes, ignoring traffic signals. Martinez, who has a valid concealed-carry license, was broadcasting part of the pursuit on Facebook Live.

Although a loaded firearm was found in Martinez's vehicle, there is no indication she displayed it. Parente challenged the government's narrative, offering to play the body-cam video for the court, and described Martinez as seriously wounded. He insisted the real threats to public safety are the armed federal agents roaming the streets, the Chicago Tribune reports. After being shot, Martinez drove herself to a nearby auto shop, where employees provided first aid until paramedics arrived.