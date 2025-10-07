SCOTUS Poised to Give Conservatives Big LGBTQ Win

Majority sounds skeptical of Colorado law banning therapists from using 'conversion therapy'
Posted Oct 7, 2025 12:02 PM CDT
The Supreme Court heard arguments in its first big case of the new term on Tuesday, and it seems poised to hand conservatives a victory on a closely watched LGBTQ issue. The court signaled skepticism toward a law in Colorado that bans "conversion therapy" for minors, reports Reuters. The therapy is intended to change a person's sexual orientation, but the state views it as potentially harmful. The court, however, seemed ready to strike down the ban as an infringement of therapists' right to free speech, per the New York Times.

  • The case centers on Kaley Chiles, a Christian counselor, who says the 2019 statute unconstitutionally censors her discussions with young clients about sexual orientation and gender identity.
  • The case could affect the roughly 30 states that have similar laws, per the Washington Post.
  • During Tuesday's arguments, conservative justices seemed receptive to Chiles' position. They questioned whether the law oversteps by restricting voluntary conversations between counselors and minors. Chiles' attorney argued that the measure censors "widely held views" on "debated moral, religious and scientific questions," and pushed for the court to apply strict scrutiny, the toughest standard of judicial review.
  • Liberal justices noted that Colorado has rarely enforced the ban and questioned whether Chiles has suffered direct harm. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suggested the lower courts could reassess the law under a tougher standard, rather than striking it outright.
  • A decision is expected in June.

