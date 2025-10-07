SCOTUS Poised to Give Conservatives Big LGBTQ Win

The Supreme Court heard arguments in its first big case of the new term on Tuesday, and it seems poised to hand conservatives a victory on a closely watched LGBTQ issue. The court signaled skepticism toward a law in Colorado that bans "conversion therapy" for minors, reports Reuters. The therapy is intended to change a person's sexual orientation, but the state views it as potentially harmful. The court, however, seemed ready to strike down the ban as an infringement of therapists' right to free speech, per the New York Times.