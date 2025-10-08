Storm Called Karen Could Hit US Later This Week

Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic this week, with Tropical Storm Jerry on track to become a hurricane and a separate system threatening the Southeast coast. Jerry spun to life in the eastern Atlantic on Tuesday and is expected to reach hurricane strength as it nears the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday, the Washington Post reports.

The forecast suggests Jerry will likely veer north, staying out at sea and sparing the US coast, thanks to the other weather system. That second, nontropical system could pack its own punch, delivering rain, wind, and rough surf to the Carolinas and Virginia—especially the already battered Outer Banks—starting late this week. Higher tides from this week's supermoon could worsen the impact.