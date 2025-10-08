Van Epps Wins in Tennessee After Late Trump Endorsement

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 7, 2025
The state flag of Tennessee stands outside the office of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District in Washington, Sept. 2, 2025.   (AP Photo/Robert Yoon)

Matt Van Epps, a former commissioner in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's administration, won a crowded Republican primary Tuesday in the special election to replace a GOP congressman who left office this summer. In the Democratic primary, state Rep. Aftyn Behn won a four-way contest and will face Van Epps in the general election.

  • Van Epps clinched the victory with an endorsement from President Trump that came after in-person early voting ended. Eleven Republicans were on the ballot for the seat vacated by former US Rep. Mark Green. Among them, two candidates, including state Rep. Lee Reeves, suspended their campaigns after Trump weighed in, and they likewise endorsed Van Epps, the AP reports. NBC News reports that all the Republicans in the race expressed support for Trump's policies and they spent months fighting about who was the most pro-Trump.

  • "Thank you to the people of Middle and West Tennessee! Our Donald J. Trump-endorsed campaign won in a landslide tonight," Van Epps said on social media. "Now, on to December 2nd! We're going to win the general and keep this seat RED!"
  • The Dec. 2 general election could gauge the popularity of Trump's aggressive second-term agenda, especially with suburban Republican voters. The seat is one of three districts that GOP lawmakers drew as safely red in 2022 by dividing left-leaning Nashville. Its voters elected Green by 21 percentage points in 2024 and by nearly 22 points in 2022.
  • During the primary campaign, Van Epps leaned into his military experience, including as a Tennessee Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and as an Army Special Operations helicopter pilot. Among the competitors he defeated were state Reps. Jody Barrett and Gino Bulso.
  • Behn bested fellow state Reps. Bo Mitchell and Vincent Dixie and businessman Darden Copeland in the Democratic primary. Behn is a social worker and community organizer. One of her focuses has been on women's reproductive health rights, including as a plaintiff in a lawsuit against a Tennessee law banning adults from helping minors get an abortion without parental permission.
  • Tennessee's 7th District spans 14 counties, bordering both Kentucky and Alabama. Along with parts of Nashville, it includes rural areas, wealthy suburbs and part of a military installment, Fort Campbell. Outside groups spent more than $3.1 million on the race, almost all on the GOP side.
  • Of its nine seats in the US House, Tennessee currently has one Democrat, Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis. Republican redistricting in 2022 allowed the GOP to flip another Democratic seat that was drawn to include only part of Nashville.
  • Green, the former head of the House Homeland Security Committee, said in June that he was stepping down because he had been offered an opportunity in the private sector "that was too exciting to pass up."

