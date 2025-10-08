Poverty Cuts Nearly a Decade From Seniors' Lives

Older Americans living in poverty die nearly a decade sooner than their wealthier peers, new research shows—highlighting the deep impact of financial security on longevity. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) and UMass Boston's LeadingAge LTSS Center analyzed data from the University of Michigan's Health and Retirement Study, which tracked 10,000 households between 2018 and 2022. Their findings reveal a pronounced nine-year gap in average life expectancy between seniors with the lowest incomes and those with the highest, which one researcher described as "really shocking," per CBS News .

"Mortality rates among older adults in the bottom 60% of wealth were nearly double those of older adults in the top 20%," according to an NCOA summary of the findings. Middle-income seniors also saw shorter lifespans than the most affluent. The study found that 15% of seniors in households earning about $60,000 a year died during the four-year study period, compared to 11% among households with incomes near $120,000.

Researchers cite multiple factors behind the longevity divide, including lack of access to preventive health care, the inability to afford medical care as needs rise with age, and the ongoing stress of financial insecurity. The research comes as the poverty rate among seniors is climbing, reaching 15% last year—the highest among any age group, according to census data. Around 80% of Americans over 60 have limited or no financial assets, making them vulnerable to unexpected events like losing a spouse or requiring long-term care.