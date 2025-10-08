Halloween Display at Sheriff's House Sparks Controversy

Many a lawn is peppered with skeletons at this time of year. The ones in an Alabama sheriff's yard, however, are garnering national attention. AL.com reports that a neighbor posted a photo of Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch's Halloween display on Facebook on Tuesday, showing three skeletons dressed as ICE agents going after two sombrero- and poncho-wearing skeletons climbing a fence (see the image here ). In her caption, Whitney Newman criticized the scene, writing that she didn't think "it's cute or funny. And coming from a law enforcement official makes it exponentially worse. This crosses a line from tasteless joke into a public statement about who deserves dignity."

The sheriff's office declined to comment but shared a statement from Sheriff Burch's wife, Michelle, who said the decorations were her idea alone. FOX10 has her statement in full: "Every year, I make tongue-in-cheek Halloween decorations with a topical theme at my home. I like decorating for Halloween and other holidays and rotate these decorations periodically. My husband has nothing to do with these, other than mowing the grass around them. I made this one, playing both on my Cuban background and new, needed changes in federal immigration enforcement. My parents were legal immigrants, and I have plenty of immigrants throughout my family. I'll make a new one shortly—we have no shortage of topics to cover."

AL.com and FOX10 note the ruckus comes a week after video emerged of a Mobile County sheriff's deputy punching a man who was being held face down on the ground during an immigration enforcement operation. Sheriff Burch said his deputy behaved appropriately, claiming the man was resisting arrest and had attempted to fight the officers.