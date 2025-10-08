Trump Calls for Jail Time for Chicago Mayor, Ill. Governor

It's a growing war of words between Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and President Trump. "He's out of his mind and has dementia," Pritzker said at a Tuesday night event when he was asked about the president's decision to mobilize the National Guard in Illinois. Trump responded succinctly on Truth Social on Wednesday: "Chicago Mayor [Brandon Johnson] should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" The Wall Street Journal notes Trump didn't elaborate on which laws he believes the Democratic officials violated.