2nd State Sues 'Playground for Predators'

Kentucky's attorney general is taking Roblox to court, claiming the the online platform that allows users to create and share their own games has become a haven for predators and exposes children to violence and exploitation with little oversight. The 68-page lawsuit , filed Tuesday in Madison County, claims children on the platform—which currently boasts 112 million daily users, per the Louisville Courier Journal —are being exposed to disturbing scenarios, including virtual assassinations and simulated sexual acts. The suit specifically cites a game where an avatar reenacts the recent killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, just weeks after his death, reports CBS News .

Attorney General Russell Coleman pulled no punches, calling Roblox a "playground for predators" and alleging the company has knowingly enabled child exploitation nationwide, prioritizing profit over safety. The complaint, urging parents to keep their kids off the platform, also claims the in-game currency, known as "Robux," is being used by predators to lure minors into risky situations.

Roblox fired back, describing the lawsuit as rooted in "sensationalized, outdated, and out-of-context information." The company says it hasn't been contacted by Coleman's office but is open to talking with officials and insists it works with law enforcement and safety experts to keep the platform secure. Roblox is no stranger to legal scrutiny. A CBS News probe over the summer found children can slip past safety barriers and access hate speech, graphic content, and more. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sued Roblox in August, similarly alleging that the platform is "overrun with harmful content and child predators" and lacks safety protocols, per CNN. Oklahoma is reportedly weighing similar action.