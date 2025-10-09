California: No More Ultraprocessed Foods 'of Concern' at Schools

California has become the first state to ban "ultraprocessed foods of concern" from public school meals, setting a 10-year timeline to erase these items from breakfast and lunch menus, NBC News reports. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law on Wednesday, calling the effort a unifying issue that transcends political lines. The law mandates the state's Public Health Department to define which foods qualify by 2028, using criteria such as the presence of additives, high levels of saturated fat, sodium, or added sugar, and scientific evidence of health risks.

Schools must start phasing out these foods by 2029, with a complete removal required by 2035. The move comes as studies show American children get nearly two-thirds of their calories from ultraprocessed foods, which have been tied to cancer, heart problems, and diabetes. Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who introduced the bill, said there's a growing awareness about the link between diet and kids' physical and mental health, and noted that parents across the political spectrum want safer meals for their children.

Gabriel also pointed out that some districts already serving fresher food have actually saved money, countering concerns about cost. California has previously banned specific food dyes and additives in schools, and Newsom has pushed broader restrictions on ultraprocessed ingredients. The law arrives amid a nationwide push to make school meals healthier, with other states like Texas and West Virginia also enacting restrictions, though Gabriel insists California's efforts predate RFK Jr.'s so-called "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. "We've been doing this work in California to protect kids' health since before anyone ever heard of them," he said.

story continues below

Newsom agreed, Axios reports: "DC politicians can talk all day about 'Making America Healthy Again,' but we've been walking the walk on boosting nutrition and removing toxic additives and dyes for decades," he posted on X. To reporters, he added, "No one understood it when we started talking about Skittles. Somehow everyone got upset and offended. Now everyone's jumping over each other—Louisiana, all these conservative states—trying to get in on this, which is sort of interesting and I think wonderful at the same time." As the Los Angeles Times points out, the law is unlikely to come close to removing all ultraprocessed foods from schools, and lawmakers have already carved out exemptions for foods like canned fruit and vegetables.