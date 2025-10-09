Escaped Inmate 'Prepared to Hide for the Long Haul'

The New Orleans inmate who was found in Atlanta Wednesday, five months after he escaped with nine other prisoners, was apparently planning to stay in the Georgia home's crawl space for quite some time, sources tell CBS News . Derrick Groves, the last of the 10 men to be recaptured , was located based on a tip received over the summer, Deputy US Marshal Brian Fair said. After weeks of work following up on the tip, Louisiana marshals turned it over to Georgia authorities, who executed a search warrant at the home. Marshals did not notice any signs of life and initially thought the house was empty. Ultimately the Atlanta Police Department's SWAT team deployed "a number of canisters of gas to help move him throughout the house," the police chief says. A police canine then found Groves in a crawl space, ABC News reports.

"We did have concerns maybe he wasn't in the house," Fair said. "But ultimately, they found him hiding in a crawl space. I believe that crawl space was in the basement … and he had put some thought and work into the hiding space he was in." He seemed to be "prepared to hide for the long haul," Fair said, adding that Groves may even have reinforced his hiding spot on his own. No weapons were found with him, though authorities are still searching the residence, which may be a rental home. Also still unclear is how Groves got from Louisiana to Georgia. "He obviously had some help," the Orleans Parish district attorney says, and authorities are seeking to identify any alleged accomplices.