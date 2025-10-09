In China, a 'Groundbreaking' Organ Transplant

Chinese surgeons have pulled off a world first: transplanting part of a genetically modified pig's liver into a human patient. The landmark procedure, detailed in the Journal of Hepatology , involved grafting a section of pig liver onto the remaining lobe of a 71-year-old man after removing the part ravaged by a tumor. The pig liver functioned as intended—producing bile and helping blood clot, while the patient's own liver got a chance to recover and regrow, per the New York Times . Notably, the man's immune system didn't attack the foreign organ.

The pig liver was taken out after 38 days due to complications, and the patient—who wouldn't have qualified for a human organ in China due to advanced cancer and cirrhosis—passed away five and a half months later. Despite the outcome, experts hailed the surgery as a major milestone. "This is really, really groundbreaking," says Dr. Heiner Wedemeyer, who wasn't involved in the surgery, per New Scientist. "The patient was close to dying, but due to the transplant, he survived for half a year." Dr. Heidi Yeh of Harvard Medical School also praised the bold move, especially since similar efforts in primates had previously failed, per the Times.

China's push into xenotransplantation is partly driven by dire need: More than 300,000 people there suffer liver failure each year, but donor organs are in short supply. The country is also making headway with gene-edited pig kidneys and lungs, aiming to address widespread organ shortages. Lead author Dr. Beicheng Sun emphasized that the pig liver was always meant to be a "bridge"—a temporary solution to buy time for the patient's own liver to heal or for a human donor organ to become available. With US trials on the horizon and China's progress, pig-to-human transplants could soon offer new hope for those with few options left.