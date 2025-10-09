Gene Simmons of KISS Recovering After Car Crash

Rock icon Gene Simmons is on the mend at home after he apparently fainted behind the wheel and crashed his SUV on Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway, authorities say. However, the 76-year-old KISS member tells NBC News that he's fine after a brief hospital visit. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Simmons was behind the wheel of his Lincoln Navigator when he blacked out and collided with a parked vehicle just before 1pm Tuesday. His vehicle traveled across multiple lanes before hitting the other car.

Simmons' wife, Shannon Tweed, says doctors recently changed her husband's medications, which might have contributed, reports TMZ. She added that he was dehydrated because he's supposed to drink more water with the meds, and hates doing so. Simmons was alert and able to talk with first responders, who brought him to the hospital for an evaluation. No other injuries were reported, and authorities have not announced any citations related to the crash. KISS is still scheduled to reunite for an "unmasked" show in Las Vegas on Nov. 14–16 to celebrate the group's 50th anniversary, per KTLA.