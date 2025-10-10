Noem Rolls Out Airport Video Blaming Dems for Shutdown

Travelers passing through US airports are now seeing a government-produced video blaming Democrats for the ongoing shutdown that's causing widespread flight delays and leaving thousands of aviation employees working without pay, Reuters reports. The message, featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, claims that Democrats' refusal to fund the government is causing disruptions, notably forcing thousands of Transportation Security Administration staff and air traffic controllers to work despite the fact that they are currently expecting only a partial check next week, covering work done before the shutdown began. CNN calls it "an extraordinary effort to inject politics into millions of Americans' travel experiences."

Flight delays have mounted as the shutdown drags on, with 19,000 delays reported since Monday and more than 3,000 on Thursday alone. Many of these setbacks are linked to a shortage of air traffic controllers. Meanwhile, both parties continue to trade blame. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argues the standoff is worsening daily, insisting that Republicans are refusing to negotiate, while government agencies have posted notices on their websites attributing the shutdown to Democrats.

Despite the disruptions, the TSA says it has managed to keep security wait times relatively short. On Wednesday, about 2.4 million passengers were screened, with average waits just above six minutes. During a 35-day government shutdown in 2019, rising worker absences and missed paychecks forced authorities to slow air traffic at major hubs, increasing pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal.