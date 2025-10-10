Democrats Decry Indictment: 'This Isn't Justice. It's Revenge.'

"These charges are baseless, and the president's own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement after she was indicted on Thursday, NBC News reports. "The president's actions are a grave violation of our Constitutional order and have drawn sharp criticism from members of both parties." President Trump had pressured the Justice Department to charge James, who has taken him to court, pronouncing her guilty without presenting evidence, the New York Times reports, and his actions were pointed out by some politicians criticizing James' indictment. In New York, an evening gathering at which elected officials would "come together to condemn this political prosecution" was scheduled. On the other side, US Attorney Lindsey Halligan, Trump's newly promoted prosecutor, said in a statement that "no one is above the law." Other reaction includes: