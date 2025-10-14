Trump Urges Mideast Leaders to Put 'Old Feuds' Aside

President Trump called for a new era of harmony in the Middle East on Monday during a global summit on Gaza's future, trying to advance broader peace in the region after visiting Israel to celebrate a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas.

The whirlwind trip, which included the summit in Egypt and a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem earlier in the day, comes at a fragile moment of hope for ending two years of war between Israel and Hamas. "Everybody said it's not possible to do. And it's going to happen. And it is happening before your very eyes," Trump said alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The Egyptian leader said he would award Trump the Nile Collar, the country's highest honor.

Trump said the region has "a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us." He urged leaders "to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past."