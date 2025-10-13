Trump in Israel: It's the 'Dawn of a New Middle East'

President Trump was addressing the Israeli parliament on Monday to celebrate the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas, and he proclaimed the "dawn of a new Middle East" to lawmakers. Highlights:

"After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent," Trump said, referencing the first phase of a ceasefire his administration helped broker, per the Washington Post. "And the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

"Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change," he declared.