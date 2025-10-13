World | President Trump Trump in Israel: It's the 'Dawn of a New Middle East' President addresses the Knesset after the release of hostages By John Johnson Posted Oct 13, 2025 6:59 AM CDT Copied President Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) See 2 more photos President Trump was addressing the Israeli parliament on Monday to celebrate the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas, and he proclaimed the "dawn of a new Middle East" to lawmakers. Highlights: "After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent," Trump said, referencing the first phase of a ceasefire his administration helped broker, per the Washington Post. "And the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East." "Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change," he declared. Trump thanked those who helped with the deal, including "all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas," per the New York Times. He also praised Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu: "He's not the easiest guy to deal with, but that's what makes him great." Trump was "welcomed as a hero" in the parliament, per the AP. "I've never seen anyone move the world so quickly, so decisively, so resolutely as our friend Donald J. Trump," said Netanyahu, while opposition leader Yair Lapid said the Nobel Peace Prize committee would have to give him the honor next year. But it wasn't all flattery: Knesset lawmakers Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh were removed from the chamber after holding up protest signs as Trump's speech began. In a statement, Cassif predicted Trump's speech would be "undoubtedly filled with self-aggrandizement and lies," adding that Trump "has not an ounce of care for either the Israeli or Palestinian people." Read These Next 'Bluetoothing' is spreading HIV around the globe. Two dozen shot at St. Helena Island bar. JD Vance can't possibly be happy about how this interview went. Couples are using AI to argue, vent, and even divorce. See 2 more photos Report an error