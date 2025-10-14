Your Cannabis Use Might Be Down to Your Genes

New genetic research is uncovering surprising links between marijuana use, impulsivity, and mental health traits that could one day help shape addiction treatments. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, analyzed the genetic makeup of nearly 132,000 people, finding links between cannabis use and genes already associated with impulsivity, obesity, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder, reports the Washington Post . The study, published Monday in Molecular Psychiatry , is among the largest of its kind and aims to ultimately help identify treatments for problematic marijuana use.

Sandra Sanchez-Roige, one of the lead scientists, notes that while most people who try marijuana will not develop a cannabis use disorder, also known as cannabis addiction, the risk factors remain largely unclear. The team found dozens of genes related to a person's likelihood of using cannabis, including some never before connected to the drug. One gene tied to brain development (Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 or GRM3), is also associated with schizophrenia, while another (Cell Adhesion Molecule 2 or CADM2) is linked to impulsive personality traits and obesity, per New Atlas. Researchers emphasize that genetic links do not mean cannabis causes these other conditions. Rather, some biological pathways may be shared.

The study comes as marijuana use rises in the US, with federal surveys estimating over 64 million users and more than 20 million people experiencing some form of cannabis use disorder in 2024. Experts caution that the science is still young and genetic tests to predict addiction risk are considered premature. They also point out that addiction is influenced by a complicated mix of genetics, environment, and social factors.