Venezuela Shuts Norway Embassy After Nobel for 'Witch'

Venezuela has shut down its embassy in Norway just days after opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Venezuelan government did not mention Machado's award in its official statement, instead framing the closure as part of a broader restructuring of its foreign service. Still, the move is widely seen as a rebuke of Machado's international recognition. Norway's foreign ministry confirmed the closure, calling it "regrettable," but emphasized that the Nobel Prize is awarded independently of the government, per the BBC.