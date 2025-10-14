World | Venezuela Venezuela Shuts Norway Embassy After Nobel for 'Witch' Move follows Peace Prize for opposition leader Machado By Arden Dier withNewser.AI Posted Oct 14, 2025 8:32 AM CDT Copied FILE - Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025, the day before his inauguration for a third term. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File) Venezuela has shut down its embassy in Norway just days after opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Venezuelan government did not mention Machado's award in its official statement, instead framing the closure as part of a broader restructuring of its foreign service. Still, the move is widely seen as a rebuke of Machado's international recognition. Norway's foreign ministry confirmed the closure, calling it "regrettable," but emphasized that the Nobel Prize is awarded independently of the government, per the BBC. Machado, a prominent critic of President Nicolás Maduro, has spent much of the past year in hiding. The Nobel Committee described her as a "key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided" and highlighted her efforts to promote democratic rights in a country grappling with humanitarian and economic crises. Maduro, for his part, labeled Machado a "demonic witch" following the announcement of her win. Machado, meanwhile, dedicated her award to President Trump "for his decisive support of our cause," per the Independent. Read These Next JD Vance can't possibly be happy about how this interview went. This is what happens when you lose control of a plane refueling hose. Thought Taylor Swift was done announcing things? You were incorrect. "People were potentially in those homes" that floated away. Report an error