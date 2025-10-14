As Zoo Visitors Watch, Gorilla Smashes Glass

A 9-year-old gorilla at the San Diego Zoo left visitors terrified Saturday after smashing a glass barrier, leaving a huge crack. The gorilla named Denny charged, then slammed its first into the glass, visitor Katja Sutil told the Los Angeles Times . "There was probably a 6-foot crack and the gorilla was just staring at me," she said. "I was so jolted I fell back a few feet," she added, per KSWB , which shared a photo showing an initial point of impact with cracks extending several feet beyond. Zoo officials said only one layer of the three-layered tempered glass barrier was cracked, per KNSD . But Sutil said she and her sister ran away, fearing Denny could easily break through the barrier with another blow.

Denny, a western lowland gorilla, was unharmed in the incident, and zoo staff have temporarily moved both gorillas living in that section to behind-the-scenes care while the damaged glass is replaced. The zoo didn't say how long repairs would take or when the gorillas will be back on display. However, it did note young male gorillas often charge or express other aggressive behaviors. Sutil told the Times the gorilla appeared to have been play fighting with another male before hitting the glass. "They kept going in circles, almost swiping at each other, but then not quite hitting each other," she said.