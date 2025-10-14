Hamas' Grisly New Message: Public Executions

Hamas has sought to reassert its authority in Gaza in graphic fashion, carrying out public executions of alleged Israeli collaborators just after after its ceasefire with Israel took effect. A video shared widely on Monday showed Hamas fighters executing seven or eight men in Gaza City, report Reuters and the BBC . Residents also reported a heightened presence of Hamas fighters, especially along roads critical for aid distribution. And Palestinian security officials say clashes between Hamas and rival factions have left dozens dead in recent days.

All of which seems to highlight the fragile state of the new truce. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the war cannot permanently end until Hamas is disarmed and removed from power, a stance that has derailed past peace efforts. On Monday, however, President Trump acknowledged that Hamas has temporary approval to maintain order in Gaza, though he said that window is limited. "They do want to stop the problems, and they've been open about it, and we gave them approval for a period of time," he said.

Hamas, weakened by years of Israeli bombardment, is working to clear rubble, repair infrastructure, and secure aid routes, while vowing to crack down on Israeli collaborators and looters. "You cannot say the war is finished," a Gaza resident tells Fox News. "We have to wait a few weeks to see what happens. There are gangs in Gaza now. Hamas is trying to fight them. If they don't unify, another war could start."