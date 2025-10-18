Ukraine's Drones Have a Favorite Target

"In the morning, you will read that an oil refinery is on fire." So a Ukrainian commander told the New York Times , which reports it was given unusual access to a long-range drone battalion so long as it didn't reveal any identifying details about where it was located or how many drones it sent aloft. The paper could, however, share its target: Russian oil refineries, which the BBC reports convert crude oil into useable gas and diesel. The goal is to disrupt Russia's oil economy in ways Western sanctions have failed to do—and perhaps push President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Analysts say the drone attacks are causing real disruptions. By late September, Ukraine had reduced Russia's refining capacity by about 20%; the BBC reports 21 of Russia's 38 big refineries have been hit this year. The impact is trickling down to ordinary Russians, who have seen prices jump 40% this year and are experiencing gas shortages in some areas. The government has put all gasoline exports on ice, though those exports aren't very financially significant, as the lion's share of related revenue comes from crude oil and natural gas exports. "As a result, striking the refineries hits Russian people's lifestyles and expenses, but does not cut deeply into the flow of money to the Kremlin," per the Times.

The Ukrainian commander notes there's a money aspect at play on his side, too. Ukraine's drone-making capabilities have gotten more sophisticated—indeed, the Guardian reports a drone managed to recently hit Russia's Bashneft oil refinery in Ufa, nearly 900 miles from Ukraine—but drone production is hampered by the country's finances. He tells the Times they could pump out even more drones if only Western allies would pump up their funding. "If we had billions more dollars, the course of the war would change very quickly," he said.