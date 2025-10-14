Cops Ask for Help Identifying Woman Being Grabbed in Video

Wichita police are asking the public for help identifying a woman in a disturbing video that appears to show her being taken away against her will by a man. The incident occurred around 2am, and police have released this video of the moment, reports Fox News. The clip shows the woman being pulled away from a doorway—it was not her residence—as she yells. Investigators have enhanced the audio to make her voice clearer and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.
"Your assistance is vital in helping us ensure her safety," police wrote on Facebook. So far, neither the woman nor the man in the video has been identified. Wichita authorities say they are considering all possibilities and have brought in regional and federal agencies to assist with the investigation. Neighbors tell KWCH they don't know the woman in the video and describe the neighborhood as a quiet one.