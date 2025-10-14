Cops Ask for Help Identifying Woman Being Grabbed in Video

Wichita police are asking the public for help identifying a woman in a disturbing video that appears to show her being taken away against her will by a man. The incident occurred around 2am, and police have released this video of the moment, reports Fox News. The clip shows the woman being pulled away from a doorway—it was not her residence—as she yells. Investigators have enhanced the audio to make her voice clearer and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.