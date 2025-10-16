Report: You Could Be Eating Lead With Your Protein Powder

A new investigation reveals that popular protein powders and shakes may contain alarming levels of lead, raising fresh questions about the safety of supplements fueling America's protein obsession . Consumer Reports tested 23 protein powders and shakes from established brands, finding that more than two-thirds of them packed more lead per serving than the group's experts consider safe—sometimes by a factor of 10 or more.

Plant-based protein options fared worst, with several products clocking in at staggering lead levels, even up to 1,600% of CR's threshold for daily exposure (0.5 micrograms). One plant-based powder, Naked Nutrition's Vegan Mass Gainer, had nearly twice as much lead as the most contaminated product found in CR's 2010 test. It contained 7.7 micrograms of lead per serving, while Huel's Black Edition powder contained 6.3 micrograms, per the Washington Post. Dairy-based and beef-based proteins performed better, but even half the dairy options still exceeded recommended limits for daily use.

The boom in protein supplementation over the past 15 years hasn't been matched by industry safeguards. Supplements like protein powders aren't subject to FDA approval before hitting the market, and there are no federal caps on how much heavy metal they can contain. CR's food safety researcher Tunde Akinleye advises most people to skip daily use. "None are necessary to hit your protein goals," he told Consumer Reports. "For many people, there's more to lose than you're gaining." Nutrition experts note that the typical American diet supplies plenty of protein already.