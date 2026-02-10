10 Most Welcoming Cities in the World

While Barcelona greets tourists with water cannons, other cities take a much more welcoming attitude toward their visitors. Citing some 45% of travelers who say that a warm vibe from locals is an important part of deciding on where to go, Booking.com took a run through some 370 million verified reviews to find the most welcoming cities of 2026. Most are well off the beaten path. In alphabetical order:

Fredericksburg, Texas: The US' only entry on the list "blends small-town hospitality with a rich cultural heritage. Founded in 1846 by German settlers, it preserves its roots through traditional architecture, authentic cuisine, and energetic festivals celebrating its European origins."