10 Most Welcoming Cities in the World

While Barcelona greets tourists with water cannons, other cities take a much more welcoming attitude toward their visitors. Citing some 45% of travelers who say that a warm vibe from locals is an important part of deciding on where to go, Booking.com took a run through some 370 million verified reviews to find the most welcoming cities of 2026. Most are well off the beaten path. In alphabetical order:
- Fredericksburg, Texas: The US' only entry on the list "blends small-town hospitality with a rich cultural heritage. Founded in 1846 by German settlers, it preserves its roots through traditional architecture, authentic cuisine, and energetic festivals celebrating its European origins."
- Harrogate, United Kingdom: The "elegant English spa town" features "quaint boulevards and ornate Victorian façades (that) frame a town filled with modern and contemporary cafés, indie shops and scenic garden paths perfect for leisurely strolls.
- Klaipeda, Lithuania: "A breezy seaside escape where maritime heritage meets modern coastal living. Its delightful Old Town, full of timber-framed houses, cafés, and cobbled streets, leads to a harbor alive with ferries, sailboats, and ships."
- Magong, Taiwan: "A lively harbor city that seamlessly pulls together historic backdrops, vibrant markets, and coastal scenery."
- Montepulciano, Italy: A Tuscan "hilltop gem where medieval architecture, world-class wine, and sweeping vineyard views create an atmosphere of timeless charm."
- Noosa Heads, Australia: "Coastal trails wind through Noosa National Park reveal headlands with panoramic views, hidden coves, and the chance to spot koalas, dolphins, and native birdlife."
- Pirenópolis, Brazil: "Its cobblestone streets, colorful façades, artisan shops and baroque churches never fail to delight, while the surrounding hills hold more than 80 waterfalls."
- San Martín de los Andes, Argentina: The Patagonian "town's cozy streets, lined with wooden chalets, lakeside cafés, and artisan shops, invite visitors to stroll at a leisurely pace and soak in the serene surroundings."
- Swakopmund, Namibia: "A coastal town where golden dunes meet the Atlantic, offering a unique combination of adventure, nature and culture."
- Takayama, Japan: "High up in Japan's mountainous Hida region," the city features "narrow streets (that) are lined with beautifully preserved wooden merchant houses, traditional sake breweries, and artisanal shops that allow for a step back in time."
Check Booking.com's full piece here
