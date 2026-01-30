As Southwest Plane Is Taxiing at 103mph, 'Cancel Takeoff!'

A takeoff in San Antonio came to a sudden halt this week when a private plane mistakenly rolled onto an active runway, forcing a Southwest jet to abort at more than 100mph. The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon at San Antonio International Airport as Southwest Flight 4996 was accelerating for departure to Dallas' Love Field Airport, reports ABC News, via KSAT . According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a small propeller aircraft made a "wrong turn" and entered the same runway without authorization, prompting air traffic controllers to immediately withdraw the Southwest jet's takeoff clearance.

Audio received from LiveATC.net captures air traffic controllers ordering the Southwest crew to stop and instructing an inbound SkyWest flight from Los Angeles to break off its approach. "S---! Cancel takeoff clearance! Cancel takeoff clearance, Southwest!" an alarmed air traffic controller can be heard exclaiming seconds after the plane had been cleared for takeoff, per People. The Southwest plane was reportedly traveling at 103mph when its departure was aborted. Jesus Saenz, San Antonio's airports chief, tells KENS 5 that there was only about 2,000 feet at one point between the two aircraft.

"I'm not gonna say that's normal, because it's not, but things happen," he says. "We focus on being as safe as possible in everything that we do." No injuries were reported, and the Southwest flight later departed safely and arrived in Dallas without further issues. "Certainly not the air traffic controller's fault," an ABC reporter notes. The FAA has opened an investigation into what led the private plane onto the runway. In a statement, Southwest Airlines said it "appreciates the professionalism of its pilots and flight attendants in addressing the situation" and reiterated that safety is its top priority, per KSAT.