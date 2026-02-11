FAA Abruptly Grounds All El Paso Flights for 10 Days

Flights at El Paso International Airport haven't just been delayed—they've been wiped off the board for 10 days. Late Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration abruptly suspended all air traffic to and from the airport, as well as over nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico, citing unspecified "special security reasons." The order took effect at 11:30pm local time and blocks commercial, cargo, and private flights through Feb. 20, according to FAA notices reviewed by the New York Times .

The AP notes that the restrictions for the border city's airport don't include Mexican airspace. Airport officials said the shutdown came with little warning and that they're awaiting further direction from the FAA. A notice from the agency states the federal government "may use deadly force" against any aircraft that violates the restricted airspace and is deemed an "imminent security threat." The lack of explanation has left even local and national lawmakers in the dark.

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas said he had no "clear answer," while state Rep. Vincent Perez of El Paso called a 10-day airspace closure without a major emergency something he'd never seen before. Axios notes that such temporary flight restrictions, or TFRs, have been issued for such short-term events like the Super Bowl, but that "it's highly unusual to shut down the airspace over a major American city for a prolonged stretch of time without a clear explanation." The outlet adds that it's also odd this TFR doesn't include a standard exemption for military or first-responder aircraft. The FAA hasn't yet commented publicly.