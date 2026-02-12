El Paso Airspace Shutdown Began With Pentagon-FAA Tiff

The mysterious shutdown of the skies over El Paso appears to have started with a drone drill and ended with a popped party balloon, CBS News reports. Officials gave conflicting explanations for closing the Texas airspace, which was supposed to last 10 days; instead, the Federal Aviation Administration rescinded the order hours after issuing it. Part of the confusion came from the Trump administration's explanation that drones from Mexican cartels drones had breached the border; Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar pointed out that "There have been drone incursions from Mexico going back to as long as drones existed." And such a long closure on short notice is bound to raise doubts, per Gizmodo .

Multiple sources told CBS that the Pentagon had been preparing for months to test a high-energy laser system near Fort Bliss, next to El Paso International Airport, as part of efforts to knock unmanned aircraft out of the sky—particularly cartel drones along the border. Defense Department officials argued they had met legal requirements to protect sensitive facilities from drones, but the FAA still had concerns about running such tests so close to civilian air traffic. On Tuesday night, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford issued a notice that effectively shut down low-altitude airspace around El Paso, without notifying the White House, Pentagon, or Homeland Security, the sources say.

The alert barred flights below 18,000 feet for up to 10 days—a level of restriction not seen since after 9/11—and warned that aircraft violating the ban could be shot down. The move halted all flights, including medical evacuation missions, and sent federal and local agencies scrambling to figure out what was going on. The White House chief of staff's office discussed the shutdown Wednesday morning; within minutes, the FAA lifted the restrictions. Behind the scenes, per CBS, the military had already fired up its anti-drone tech earlier in the week near the border, aiming at what appeared to be foreign unmanned aircraft.

At least one target turned out to be a party balloon, sources say; one official said at least a single cartel drone was successfully disabled. Airlines were told the closure was tied to drone activity and government countermeasures, with some carriers told the FAA couldn't predict where U.S. drones might be flying as they operated off their usual paths. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later said that a "cartel drone incursion" had been neutralized and that there was no ongoing danger to commercial flights. The FAA declined to comment, and Pentagon officials wouldn't say how many drones—or balloons—were actually hit. CNN reports it was four mylar balloons.

