Heathrow Manages to Ditch the Dreaded 3.4-Ounce Limit

Travelers at Heathrow can now lug a family-size shampoo bottle through security—but don't expect the same ease at US airports anytime soon. The London hub has finished installing next-generation CT scanners at all security checkpoints, prompting it to scrap the long-running 100ml (3.4 ounce) liquid limit, as well as the rule requiring electronics to be removed from carry-ons. Passengers can now carry liquids in containers of up to 2 liters, or about 68 ounces.

Scientific American explains the underlying technology: a shift from flat, two-dimensional X-ray images to CT scanners that generate a rotating 3D model of each bag and, more importantly, souped-up algorithms that are capable of automatically detecting suspicious items.

That means officers can stop zeroing in on potential liquids and focus instead on what the system flags. The TSA is bringing the advanced CT scanners to US airports, but a policy change is unlikely to occur until they're widespread. The Points Guy says TSA officials have long told him it's likely years off.