$700K Picasso Painting Disappears on Way to Exhibit

Spanish authorities are searching for a $700,000 Pablo Picasso painting that disappeared while being transported across Spain. Picasso's "Still Life with Guitar," a small gouache and pencil work, was one of numerous artworks set to go on display in Granada in a show organized by the CajaGranada foundation. All pieces in the exhibition hail from private collections, reports AFP . The missing artwork was being transported from Madrid, about 250 miles to the north, in a van carrying other exhibits, the Guardian reports.

The vehicle arrived in Granada on the morning of Oct. 3.The foundation said the van's contents were then unloaded and checked, though problems with the numbering of the items made "an exhaustive check" impossible. The delivery was accepted and it was only after the weekend, when the items were unpacked, that "Still Life with Guitar" was missed. The items had been under video surveillance ever since delivery, the foundation noted. Local media reports claim the delivery van made an overnight stop. National police have confirmed the case is under investigation but have not shared further information.