Trump Warns Hamas to Stop Killing People

President Trump on Thursday warned Hamas "we will have no choice but to go in and kill them" if internal bloodshed persists in Gaza. The grim warning from Trump came after he previously downplayed the internal violence in the territory since a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect last week, the AP reports.Trump said Tuesday that Hamas had taken out "a couple of gangs that were very bad" and had killed a number of gang members. "That didn't bother me much, to be honest with you," he said.

But Trump also made clear he had limited patience for the killings that Hamas was carrying out against rival factions inside the devastated territory. "They will disarm, and if they don't do so, we will disarm them, and it'll happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump said.

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"