US | JB Pritzker Governor Wins $1.4M at Blackjack Table Illinois' Pritzker will donate his Vegas haul to charity By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 16, 2025 2:57 PM CDT Copied Governor JB Pritzker talks to media at a news conference in Chicago, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's latest tax filing reveals an unusual windfall: $1.4 million playing blackjack in Vegas last year. However, the billionaire says he will donate the money to charity, reports NBC News. "I went on vacation with my wife, with some friends," Pritzker told reporters on Thursday. "I was incredibly lucky. You have to be to end up ahead, frankly, going to a casino anywhere—it was in Las Vegas—and I like to play cards." The winnings came to light in the governor's newly revealed 2024 income tax returns, on which he and his wife, MK Pritzker, reported an adjusted gross income of $10.7 million, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. His estimated wealth of $3.9 billion has its roots in the Hyatt hotel chain. Pritzker does not take a salary as governor. He is seeking a third term and has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of President Trump, particularly on immigration raids. He's also seen as a top Democratic candidate for the White House in 2028.