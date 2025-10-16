US  | 
JB Pritzker

Governor Wins $1.4M at Blackjack Table

Illinois' Pritzker will donate his Vegas haul to charity
Posted Oct 16, 2025 2:57 PM CDT
Governor JB Pritzker talks to media at a news conference in Chicago, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.   (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's latest tax filing reveals an unusual windfall: $1.4 million playing blackjack in Vegas last year. However, the billionaire says he will donate the money to charity, reports NBC News.

  • "I went on vacation with my wife, with some friends," Pritzker told reporters on Thursday. "I was incredibly lucky. You have to be to end up ahead, frankly, going to a casino anywhere—it was in Las Vegas—and I like to play cards."

  • The winnings came to light in the governor's newly revealed 2024 income tax returns, on which he and his wife, MK Pritzker, reported an adjusted gross income of $10.7 million, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. His estimated wealth of $3.9 billion has its roots in the Hyatt hotel chain.
  • Pritzker does not take a salary as governor. He is seeking a third term and has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of President Trump, particularly on immigration raids. He's also seen as a top Democratic candidate for the White House in 2028.

