Southern Command's Boss Quits as Pentagon Sends Forces

The head of the US Southern Command, whose job includes overseeing military operations in the area where the Pentagon has been carrying out fatal strikes on what the Trump administration describes as drug-running boats, announced Thursday that he's leaving the position. Adm. Alvin Holsey has been in the job, which usually is a three-year assignment, less than a year. Neither he nor Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mentioned any disagreements, but the New York Times reports that Holsey had raised concerns about the attacks near Venezuela and the US military buildup in the region.

In a statement on social media, Hegseth thanked Holsey "for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation as he plans to retire." The admiral posted on the command's Facebook page it's "been an honor to serve our nation, the American people and support and defend our Constitution for over 37 years," per the AP. His retirement takes effect on Dec. 12, per the Hill. Southcom oversees all US military operations in Central America and South America. A Pentagon official said Thursday that about a force of about 10,000 is supporting the counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean.

Legal experts and members of Congress have questioned the administration's authority to use lethal force against suspected drug traffickers without congressional authorization. The four-star admiral's departure is another in a series of high-profile firings or resignations of senior military leaders, many of them women or people of color, during Hegseth's tenure. Congressional Democrats were critical after the latest announcement. "Prior to Trump, I can't think of a combatant commander who left his or her post early, ever," said Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.

story continues below

Sen. Jack Reed found the timing problematic, per the Times. President Trump has said he's approved covert CIA operations in Venezuela, as well. "At a moment when US forces are building up across the Caribbean and tensions with Venezuela are at a boiling point, the departure of our top military commander in the region sends an alarming signal of instability within the chain of command," Reed said in a statement. Venezuela's ambassador to the UN on Thursday condemned the latest US strike, per the AP.