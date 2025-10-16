Trump Unveils Plan to Trim IVF, Fertility Drug Costs

The White House unveiled a plan Thursday to make in vitro fertilization and fertility drugs more accessible and affordable, casting the efforts as part of a broader initiative to lower health care costs. President Trump announced that his administration will soon issue guidance to encourage employers to offer fertility benefits directly to employees, the Washington Post reports. In addition, he described a new pricing deal designed to lower the cost of Gonal-F, a fertility drug commonly used in IVF treatments. But the plan falls short of Trump's campaign promise to make the process free, USA Today points out.

An executive order Trump signed early in his term to cut costs and expand access was dropped, with a need for new legislation one of the obstacles, per the Post. Trump said Thursday that the new plan would significantly reduce costs for millions of Americans, calling the announcement a "historic victory for American women, mothers and families." The administration also introduced a website, TrumpRx.gov, where discounted IVF drugs are to be available starting next year. IVF has become politically complicated for Republicans, particularly after a 2024 Alabama Supreme Court ruling that classified frozen embryos as people, raising concerns about the future of IVF procedures. Trump and other GOP leaders responded by voicing support for IVF. Another of Trump's goals is a higher birth rate.

It's not clear how much lowering drug costs will cut the overall cost of an IVF cycle, CBS News points out; women require varying amounts of stimulation drugs. Under the agreement, EMD Serono will lower prices 42% to 79%. Nationally, about one-fourth of employers with at least 200 workers offer IVF coverage. This change could help small and medium-size companies offer the benefit, per the Post.