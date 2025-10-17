'Founding Mother' of NPR Dead at 87

Susan Stamberg, a pioneering voice at NPR and the first woman to anchor a national evening news broadcast in the US, has died at age 87. Her death was announced by NPR , which did not specify a location or cause, but which did note that "few figures have informed the sensibility of NPR" more than she. Stamberg, whose career at the public broadcaster spanned over 50 years, was best known for her 14-year tenure as host of "All Things Considered," a role she began in 1972, the New York Times reports. During her time at NPR, Stamberg established herself as one of the network's "founding mothers," alongside Nina Totenberg, Linda Wertheimer, and Cokie Roberts, helping shape NPR's identity as it expanded beyond its original 63 member stations.

Stamberg was recognized for her deeply prepared interviews and her ability to listen attentively to her subjects. Her guests ranged from presidents to civil rights leaders to opera stars. The Washington Post notes that she was known for "following her own curiosities and interests" rather than simply current events. She once said she considered herself "a natural schmoozer," drawn to the energy of reporting and conversation rather than desk-bound writing. In 1986, Stamberg stepped down from "All Things Considered" to seek treatment for breast cancer but returned the following year as the founding host of "Weekend Edition Sunday." There, she introduced features that became audience favorites, including a Sunday morning puzzle and the launch of the Magliozzi brothers' "Car Talk," which went on to become a national hit.

Born Susan Levitt in Newark in 1938 and raised in Manhattan, Stamberg attended the High School of Music & Art and graduated from Barnard College. She began her journalism career as an editorial assistant at the New Republic and moved into radio at WAMU-FM in Washington, quickly rising from weather reporter to station manager. Stamberg retired from NPR just last month, with her final role as a special correspondent covering the arts. She is survived by a son and two granddaughters. She was known for her Thanksgiving tradition of sharing a family cranberry relish recipe on air, often inviting celebrities to help read it. "That's going to be on my obituary," she once quipped.