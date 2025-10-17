Squeaky Sneakers Prompt Lawsuit Against Shoe Maker

A class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, alleges that On Inc., a Swiss athletic brand with its North American headquarters in the city, sold sneakers that are prone to an "embarrassing squeak" every time the wearer takes a step. The suit, filed by the law firm Markowitz Herbold, targets the company's CloudTec cushioning technology, which is used in 11 different sneaker models that all include "Cloud" in the name—and which will set you back between $140 and $180 a pair, Oregon Live reports. As USA Today reports, it's not uncommon to read customer complaints about squeaky sneakers online, including ones from other brands.

Plaintiffs say the shoes squeak during both walking and running, and that the defect applies to every single shoe in which the CloudTec technology is used. The suit also claims the company knows about the problem, but that its warranty doesn't extend to squeaking, which On has tried to write off as "normal wear and tear." Customers have turned to DIY fixes in an attempt to silence the noise, but the suit alleges "there is no easy fix." The suit includes screenshots of several online complaints; as one customer put it, "Lol my nickname at work is squeak."