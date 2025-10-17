John Bolton Hits Back After Federal Indictment

Former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton was charged Thursday with 18 counts of retention and transmission of national defense information, according to unsealed court documents. Bolton, who served in Trump's first administration and later became a vocal Trump critic, is accused of storing top secret records at home and sharing with relatives diary-like notes about his time in government that contained classified information, the AP reports.

The 18-count indictment also suggests classified information was exposed when operatives believed to be linked to the Iranian regime hacked Bolton's email account and gained access to sensitive material he had shared. A Bolton representative told the FBI in 2021 that his email had been hacked, prosecutors say, but did not reveal he had shared classified information through the account or that the hackers now had possession of government secrets.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said Bolton faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of the eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI.