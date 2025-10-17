ChatGPT's Foray Into Sex Raises New Worries

ChatGPT is going there. Parent company OpenAI said this week that it would soon allow its AI chatbot to engage in "erotica for verified adults," as CEO Sam Altman put it. In a subsequent post, Altman promised proper safeguards, adding: "We are not the elected moral police of the world. In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example) we want to do a similar thing here."

Big money: Online sex can mean big business, and the AP notes that Altman's company still isn't turning a profit. "They're not really earning much through subscriptions so having erotic content will bring them quick money," says Zilan Qian, a fellow at Oxford University's China Policy Lab. The change is expected to take effect in December.