Taliban and Pakistan Call Truce

After a week of deadly cross-border clashes, Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban government announced Sunday that they have brokered an immediate ceasefire. Mediated by Qatar and Turkey, which said both sides will work to set up mechanisms supporting lasting peace, the deal calls for halting the violence that has killed dozens of civilians and preventing future attacks by armed groups in the region. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid described the need to end hostilities as important, the BBC reports, while Pakistan's foreign minister called the ceasefire a positive initial step.

The fighting marked the most serious escalation since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Both Pakistan and the Taliban claimed they inflicted significant casualties. According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, at least 36 Afghan civilians were killed and hundreds injured. Tensions flared after the Taliban accused Pakistan of striking Kabul, with speculation that the attack targeted Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Wali Mehsud. The group later released a voice message claiming Mehsud survived. Subsequent days saw Afghan forces fire on Pakistani border posts, prompting retaliatory mortar fire and drone strikes from Pakistan. Despite a brief truce on Wednesday, cross-border attacks continued, including an airstrike reportedly killing eight people in Afghanistan, among them three cricket players.

"It has been decided that neither country will undertake any hostile actions against the other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against Pakistan. Both sides will refrain from targeting each other's security forces, civilians or critical infrastructure," said Mujahid, per the AP. Confirming the agreement on X, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif wrote: "Cross-border terrorism from Afghan territory will cease immediately. Both countries will respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity."