A Video Op-Ed: You Blew It, Boomers

One of the more unusual op-ed pieces on Friday is actually in the form of a video. In the New York Times project, six younger people take Boomers to task for essentially screwing up America. The Boomers had it easy, they argue: Cheap education, cheap housing, plenty of opportunity. "The vast majority of you ended up wealthier than your parents, and Lord knows it wasn't because you were smarter or worked harder," say the video participants. Instead, Boomers were able to simply stand on a rising American "escalator" and reap the benefits.

Boomers have been an "electoral powerhouse" for decades, the video asserts. But "when presented with a choice between protecting your interests and investing in a better choice for your children, you usually chose yourselves." Tax cuts, heavy national borrowing to pay for those cuts, lip service to environmentalism that resulted in the "con game" of recycling, a preference for Walmarts over factory jobs, selfish rules to protect property values that have contributed to today's sky-high housing prices, and on and on. "It's like you think democracy only exists so that you can band together en masse to freeze your communities in time," says one of the speakers. All in all, it's a scathing takedown. Watch it here.